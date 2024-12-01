CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dexter Lawrence injury update
2024 Dec 1

'Sexy Dexy' will be sidelined for a while.

New York Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence shared that he dislocated his left elbow during the 27-20 Thanksgiving loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"I think I just dislocated my elbow!" Lawrence told a teammate during the broadcast.

Moments later, his elbow was popped back into place, and he headed to the locker room with a trainer. He was later seen with his arm in a sling.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Friday that the injury is expected to be "long-term." Lawrence will undergo an MRI in the coming days to determine the full extent of the damage.

Despite facing constant double teams, Lawrence has had a dominant season, recording 23 tackles, nine sacks, and a forced fumble.

