Deshaun Watson's latest lawsuit is over
2024 Oct 9

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had a new sexual assault and battery lawsuit, which was filed in Texas back in September.

According to the client's attorney, Tony Buzbee, the case is over.

“We have now resolved our client’s claim with Deshaun Watson,” he told Pro Football Talk. “The settlement is confidential.”

Since the settlement includes a confidentiality clause for the client, it appears that the NFL won't be able to thoroughly investigate this matter from 2020.

Watson had played poorly this season, throwing for only 852 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions (28th in QBR).

The Browns have a 1-4 record, and some fans are getting impatient and asking for a new signal caller.

In 2022, Watson signed a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

