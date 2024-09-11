Deshaun Watson denies wrongdoing in latest sexual assault allegations

Watson has a new sexual assault and battery lawsuit, which was filed this week in Texas.

"Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday," attorney Rusty Hardin said Wednesday in a statement. "We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated. We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don't intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course. In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football."

The sexual allegations were from events that took place in October 2020.

The Browns released a statement as they await word from the NFL on Watson's latest conduct.

“We will respect the due process our legal system affords regarding the recently filed civil suit and follow the NFL’s guidelines on this matter.”

Watson has settled 23 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against him in 2022.

In 2022, Watson signed a fully guaranteed $320 million deal with the Browns.