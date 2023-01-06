Defensive lineman announces return to Clemson

Defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro announces return to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

One of the top emerging defenders in the ACC announced he will be back for 2023.

Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro will be back next season, he announced on Friday.

He was a third-team All-ACC selection by Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus. He was credited with 28 tackles (8.0 for loss), 4.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 495 snaps from scrimmage over 14 games (nine starts)

Orhorhoro enters 2023 credited with 75 tackles (17.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks, eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,114 career snaps over 41 games (18 starts).

Fellow interior D-lineman Tyler Davis announced he will be back Friday as well.

I love Clemson how could I leave!! One moreeeeee ✝️ pic.twitter.com/FBn35Zfv0U — Ruke Orhorhoro (@ruke33) January 6, 2023