DeAndre Hopkins trade deal being finalized

The Tennessee Titans are trading veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a conditional fourth-round draft pick.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is being finalized and should be completed on Wednesday.

For the season, the five-time Pro Bowler has 15 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown.

Obviously, this will be a massive upgrade for Hopkins, as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will now be throwing to him instead of journeyman signal-caller Mason Rudolph.

During his stellar NFL career, Hopkins has 943 catches for 12,528 yards and 79 touchdowns.

The Chiefs were desperate for another playmaker at the receiver position after youngster Rashee Rice went down with a right knee PCL injury in Week 4 action, and veteran Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has been out with a shoulder injury since the preseason.

Also, Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has a hamstring injury and has already been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.