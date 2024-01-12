|
Dabo Swinney: "I love where I’m at and who I’m with"
Clemson released a video on Friday night of head coach
Dabo Swinney talking to new mid-year freshmen and their families that have arrived for the start of the spring semester.
Swinney promised that he would love the new players like they were his family. "I am going to lead your son just like I have led my sons," Swinney said. "I am going to lead, challenge, and love your son, no different than if his last name is Swinney, and I mean that." He also shared why he isn't leaving Clemson anytime soon. "I love my guys," Swinney said. "I love where I’m at, and I love who I’m with." Check out the video below:
January 12, 2024
Check out the video below:
