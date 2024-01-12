Dabo Swinney: "I love where I’m at and who I’m with"

Swinney promised that he would love the new players like they were his family.

"I am going to lead your son just like I have led my sons," Swinney said. "I am going to lead, challenge, and love your son, no different than if his last name is Swinney, and I mean that."

He also shared why he isn't leaving Clemson anytime soon.

"I love my guys," Swinney said. "I love where I’m at, and I love who I’m with."

