CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dabo Swinney:

Dabo Swinney: "I love where I’m at and who I’m with"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Jan 12 17:50

Clemson released a video on Friday night of head coach Dabo Swinney talking to new mid-year freshmen and their families that have arrived for the start of the spring semester.

Swinney promised that he would love the new players like they were his family.

"I am going to lead your son just like I have led my sons," Swinney said. "I am going to lead, challenge, and love your son, no different than if his last name is Swinney, and I mean that."

He also shared why he isn't leaving Clemson anytime soon.

"I love my guys," Swinney said. "I love where I’m at, and I love who I’m with."

Check out the video below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney: "I love where I’m at and who I’m with"
Dabo Swinney: "I love where I’m at and who I’m with"
No. 21 Tigers seek to stop ACC slide hosting Eagles
No. 21 Tigers seek to stop ACC slide hosting Eagles
WATCH: Erik Bakich talks 2024 Tigers, scholarships and NIL in college baseball
WATCH: Erik Bakich talks 2024 Tigers, scholarships and NIL in college baseball
ESPN's Kiper moves Clemson draft prospect up in latest rankings
ESPN's Kiper moves Clemson draft prospect up in latest rankings
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 31) Author
spacer TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where I’m at and who I’m with"
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 ClemSparky
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 CUnext®
spacer A lot of posts here will not age well after seeing this
 clemson80tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 tigerfankenb
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 Clemson_Tigers
spacer I see he didnt say he wasnt leaving***
 owensb01®
spacer Hey owensb01,,you are a rascal or an Attorney!
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: Hey owensb01,,you are a rascal or an Attorney!
 ClemSparky
spacer Re: I see he didnt say he wasnt leaving***
 TigerHawk76®
spacer Gosh Darnit!!
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 BHall
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 ddclemson
spacer LOL, Kath would probably have been waiting at home behind the door with
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 Tigene®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 123skidoo
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 rhettfla
spacer At is not correct. I love where I am
 ClemsonSCTiger
spacer Re: At is not correct. I love where I am
 Tiger1825
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 firefuzz801
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 Pharm8438®
spacer Hes here until retirement fellas
 Brad W
spacer Re: Hes here until retirement fellas
 hierster
spacer lol at Bama fans chanting Anyone but that guy.***
 Swarley
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 CUtiger8890®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 smillsap1
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney: "I love where Im at and who Im with"
 CU1976
Read all 31 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts