Dabo Swinney was asked if 'Tyler from Spartanburg' gave his team motivation to win

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 4 17:55

Clemson was impressive in defeating a tough Notre Dame squad 31-23 on Saturday.

ESPN reporter Andrea Adelson asked head coach Dabo Swinney during his postgame press conference if the recent conversation with a radio caller 'Tyler from Spartanburg' that questioned the direction of his program motivated the team for the much-needed win.

"No, that had nothing to do with it," Swinney said. "These guys want to win."

Swinney believes that Tyler is probably a great guy.

"I’m sure he’s a great guy. We all do things that sometimes we regret or say things that we probably shouldn’t say in a moment. We’ve all done that. Certainly, I have as well. But no, I don’t think that had anything to do with our team at all."

