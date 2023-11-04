Dabo Swinney was asked if 'Tyler from Spartanburg' gave his team motivation to win

ESPN reporter Andrea Adelson asked head coach Dabo Swinney during his postgame press conference if the recent conversation with a radio caller 'Tyler from Spartanburg' that questioned the direction of his program motivated the team for the much-needed win.

"No, that had nothing to do with it," Swinney said. "These guys want to win."

Swinney believes that Tyler is probably a great guy.

"I’m sure he’s a great guy. We all do things that sometimes we regret or say things that we probably shouldn’t say in a moment. We’ve all done that. Certainly, I have as well. But no, I don’t think that had anything to do with our team at all."