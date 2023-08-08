Dabo Swinney signs leg tattoo of himself for Clemson fan

FOX Carolina News reporter Carmine Gemei recently posted a picture of a diehard Clemson fan showing off her impressive leg tattoo of head coach Dabo Swinney touching Howard's Rock.

This image symbolizes the pre-game ritual where players and coaches touch the iconic rock for good luck before running onto the football field.

The fan's dedication to immortalizing this moment on her leg caught the attention of Gemei, who shared the story on social media.

However, the story doesn't end there.

Gemei reported that Swinney wanted to take a picture of the glorious leg artwork, but the fan would only let him snap a pic if he signed her leg.

The negotiations were successful, and Swinney got his unique pic to share with friends and family.

Conversely, she got her cherished autograph and later got Swinney's autograph permanently tattooed.

Ultimately, Swinney signing a tattoo of himself reminds us that sports are about more than just athletic prowess; they are about shared experiences that bring people together from all walks of life.

And if you have a leg tattoo of Swinney, he might just sign it.