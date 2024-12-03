Dabo Swinney says Syracuse coach will ride with him in parade if Clemson wins CFB title

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his Tigers got a second chance for a possible invite to the college football playoff after Syracuse's upset win over Miami on Saturday. After the victory, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown gave a special shout-out to Swinney during a postgame interview, saying, “Hey Dabo Swinney, congrats. I got you in, baby!” If the Tigers can win against SMU in the ACC Championship game, they will receive an automatic bid to the playoff as conference champions, and you never know how the games will unfold. "Man, if we win the National Championship, he is gonna ride in the car with me through downtown Clemson," Swinney said during his Tuesday press conference. "Go ahead and print that and write it down. And why not? It's just football. We have a bunch of good football players. All you have to do is win the game you are playing. Why not? Somebody is gonna win it." Swinney and Brown seem well on their way to becoming best buds—after all, they’re already wearing orange most of the time.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now