CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dabo Swinney says Syracuse coach will ride with him in parade if Clemson wins CFB title

Dabo Swinney says Syracuse coach will ride with him in parade if Clemson wins CFB title
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 3 13:03

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his Tigers got a second chance for a possible invite to the college football playoff after Syracuse's upset win over Miami on Saturday.

After the victory, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown gave a special shout-out to Swinney during a postgame interview, saying, “Hey Dabo Swinney, congrats. I got you in, baby!”

If the Tigers can win against SMU in the ACC Championship game, they will receive an automatic bid to the playoff as conference champions, and you never know how the games will unfold.

"Man, if we win the National Championship, he is gonna ride in the car with me through downtown Clemson," Swinney said during his Tuesday press conference. "Go ahead and print that and write it down. And why not? It's just football. We have a bunch of good football players. All you have to do is win the game you are playing. Why not? Somebody is gonna win it."

Swinney and Brown seem well on their way to becoming best buds—after all, they’re already wearing orange most of the time.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney says Syracuse coach will ride with him in parade if Clemson wins CFB title
Dabo Swinney says Syracuse coach will ride with him in parade if Clemson wins CFB title
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews SMU, talks bounceback from rivalry loss
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews SMU, talks bounceback from rivalry loss
Texans LB suspended for illegal hit on Trevor Lawrence
Texans LB suspended for illegal hit on Trevor Lawrence
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 22) Author
spacer TNET: Dabo Swinney says Syracuse coach will ride with him in parade if Clemson wins CFB title
 TigerNet News®
spacer I'll walk in front of their car naked if we win the CFB title***
 ROBOKIRK
spacer Yuk, yuk
 Cooltig®
spacer Re: Yuk, yuk
 SamTate
spacer Re: I'll walk in front of their car naked if we win the CFB title***
 swampdonkey®
spacer I'll make out with my sister and pet her heavily if we win the CFB title***
 YeahBudddy
spacer ^^^This is just wrong, on so many levels^^^***
 mrheyj
spacer Re: I'll make out with my sister and pet her heavily if we win the CFB title***
 MSIEGRAD
spacer Re: I'll make out with my sister and pet her heavily if we win the CFB title***
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Yeah Buddy!***
 McLovin
spacer Your sister seeing anyone?***
 Ucel74
spacer Might as well
 under11par
spacer Re: I'll make out with my sister and pet her heavily if we win the CFB title***
 ChestyPuller0311®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney says Syracuse coach will ride with him in parade if Clemson wins CFB title
 cutiger1961
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney says Syracuse coach will ride with him in parade if Clemson wins CFB title
 Dirtroadtiger1
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney says Syracuse coach will ride with him in parade if Clemson wins CFB title
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer But, but, we didn't back in to the ACCCG, right? ******
 Bluffton OrangeMan
spacer we did not... you still can't explain how Clemson having 1 ACC loss and Miami
 vagabond®
spacer Re: we did not... you still can't explain how Clemson having 1 ACC loss and Miami
 N0VATiger®
spacer B S. I just did.
 Bluffton OrangeMan
spacer It's easy. We had to get help from Syracuse
 Bluffton OrangeMan
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney says Syracuse coach will ride with him in parade if Clemson wins CFB title
 N0VATiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney says Syracuse coach will ride with him in parade if Clemson wins CFB title
 baker5801®
Read all 22 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts