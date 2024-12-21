Dabo Swinney on potential changes to defensive staff

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked after Clemson's 38-24 loss to Texas if there would be any staff changes with the way the defense has struggled at times this season, especially against the run. "Oh, man, we’re not worried about any of that stuff," Swinney said. "We had a great year, we won the championship. We got to improve in all areas. We got an excellent staff. All those guys work really hard and well together but we got to improve every where if we want to get to the top. We are good enough to get to the playoffs. We are good enough to win the league. But not good enough to win it all." Clemson gave up 292 rushing yards to Texas, including two 100-yard rushers who averaged 10.4 yards and 7.3 yards per carry.

