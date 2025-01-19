CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson returned to the College Football Playoff last season, but there will be expectations of a deeper run in 2025.
Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
by - 2025 Jan 19 13:14

Dabo Swinney dropped a spot year-to-year in 247Sports' ranking of the Top 25 coaches in college football.

Swinney fell to No. 6 this year, trailing Georgia's Kirby Smart, Ohio State's Ryan Day, Oregon's Dan Lanning, Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman.

Four in that group of five made the CFP semifinals and two face each other on Monday for the national title in Day and Freeman. With a talented roster coming back, Swinney seeks his first CFP semifinal round since the 2020 season and a first national title chance since 2019. 247Sports wrote:

Career coaching record: 180-47

What changed: Those questioning if the game had passed Dabo Swinney by were quieted a bit in 2024 with the Tigers' conference championship, but Clemson did back into the playoff a bit with regular-season losses to Georgia, South Carolina and Louisville. With Tom Allen as his new defensive coordinator, the window for Swinney to win his third national title at Clemson remains open. But for how long?

Monday's winner will join Swinney and Smart as the active head coaches with a national championship.

On the 2025 slate, South Carolina's Shane Beamer cracked the Top 25 at No. 22, as well as SMU's Rhett Lashlee (20), Florida State's Mike Norvell (16) and LSU's Brian Kelly (10).

"I took some heat for putting Brian Kelly at No. 3 in these rankings prior to the 2024 season and it was deserved after the Tigers failed to impress once more in the SEC," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "The 2025 campaign is pivotal for Kelly, whose program has landed one of the transfer portal's top hauls in hopes of competing for a spot in the playoff. Kelly toppled Nick Saban during his first season in Baton Rouge, but the memorable wins have been few and far between since."

NC State's Dave Doeren dropped out after ranking No. 21 last year. Norvell slipped eight spots to No. 16.

"Norvell tumbles in the rankings after a complete faceplant coming off the 13-1 finish as the ACC champions in 2023. Several swings and misses in the transfer portal nuked the Seminoles' chances and this season was disastrous," Crawford said.

Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 41) Author
spacer TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 ThatabbevilleguyLee
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 AFDAWG®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 warren
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 AFDAWG®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 WHMarchingGeneral14
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 AFDAWG®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 Skyd4ddy
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 Gville85Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 jstone D329
spacer His only change Dabo needed was to hire a compentent DC instead of Wes.
 feraltyger
spacer I dont see anyone crying.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: I dont see anyone crying.
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Re: I dont see anyone crying.
 Skyd4ddy
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 Tigershun
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 cjbtiger
spacer LOL.
 Judge Keller®
spacer i wonder where Brad lands on such a ranked list. He's a really nice guy though.
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: LOL.
 sanwt
spacer Re: LOL.
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Re: LOL.
 CUTigerinFlorida
spacer Re: LOL.
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer fair rank
 NIKE
spacer "Drops..."
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 HumbleServant®
spacer Check back about this time next year.
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 ryanmarcengill
spacer By your logic, Mack Brown would have been third for the 2024 ranking.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Dabo drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 Flawtoiv
spacer Re: Dabo drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 Flawtoiv
spacer Thank goodness they dont do these for basketball.
 Francis Marion®
spacer who cares?***
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 cleats65
spacer Norvell. Lololololol
 STERLING®
spacer Re: Norvell. Lololololol
 tgemas
spacer Re: Norvell. Lololololol
 tgemas
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
 Skyd4ddy
