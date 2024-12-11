Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick

The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to hire Bill Belichick as their next head coach, according to multiple insider reports.

InsideCarolina had the scoop first, with NFL insider Adam Schefter confirming the report. Initial reports had Belichick set to make $30 million over a three-year deal, but UNC announced the hire with a five-year deal that's pending approval.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach was outside of football for one season after his departure with the Patriots, taking on multiple roles within the media.

Now, Belichick is being tasked with turning around UNC, who recently finished 6-6 to conclude the 2024 regular season. This is his first job on the collegiate level.

Dabo Swinney was asked about the potential of his hiring in his ACC Championship presser, saying it would "be quite the story."

Clemson will travel to Chapel Hill in 2025, making it the first matchup between Swinney and Belichick.