Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
by - Correspondent - 2024 Dec 11 18:14

A massive shakeup to ACC football is coming.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to hire Bill Belichick as their next head coach, according to multiple insider reports.

InsideCarolina had the scoop first, with NFL insider Adam Schefter confirming the report. Initial reports had Belichick set to make $30 million over a three-year deal, but UNC announced the hire with a five-year deal that's pending approval.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach was outside of football for one season after his departure with the Patriots, taking on multiple roles within the media.

Now, Belichick is being tasked with turning around UNC, who recently finished 6-6 to conclude the 2024 regular season. This is his first job on the collegiate level.

Dabo Swinney was asked about the potential of his hiring in his ACC Championship presser, saying it would "be quite the story."

Clemson will travel to Chapel Hill in 2025, making it the first matchup between Swinney and Belichick.

Subject (Replies: 27) Author
spacer TNET: Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
 CASDM9901
spacer Re: TNET: Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: TNET: Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
 badkitty85
spacer After Tom Brady left the Patriots, Belichicks record was 29-38 (43%)
 TGRRAG
spacer Re: TNET: Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
 Doc Diesel
spacer Re: TNET: Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
 Bravesfan102925®
spacer Re: TNET: Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
 Skezojr
spacer Re: TNET: Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Bill Belichick hire
 Flawtoiv
spacer Re: Bill Belichick hire
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: Bill Belichick hire
 Erikrez
spacer Re: Bill Belichick hire
 badkitty85
spacer Re: Bill Belichick hire
 CUTigerinFlorida
spacer Re: TNET: Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
 DirtyTiger2000
spacer Will be another notch
 BYOGrits
spacer Re: Will be another notch
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
 TwoNats
spacer I really enjoy everyones opinion about this. As if they have
 RU4GOD2
spacer Smacks of
JF43
spacer Re: Smacks of
 bulabugs6
spacer Re: TNET: Conference rival, 2025 Clemson opponent set to hire Bill Belichick
 QBVII
spacer Might be a good choice if Tom Brady has any eligibility left.***
 Razzmatazz
spacer Jim Harbaugh is arguably the only good NFL HC who went on to college success.
 Razzmatazz
spacer In what world would you not call him successful in SF? They were garbage
 CM Shack®
spacer And Pete Carroll would be at the top of that list, winning both a NC and a SB***
 CM Shack®
