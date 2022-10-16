Clemson’s ranking in the updated Coaches Poll

TigerNet Staff by

A topsy-turvy Saturday in college football decimated the field of unbeatens left and changed the top spot in the Coaches Poll.

Previous No. 1 there Alabama fell 52-49 at Tennessee, while Georgia rolled over Vandy, 55-0, Clemson topped FSU 34-28 in Tallahassee, Michigan notched a top-10 win at home over Penn State (41-17) and Southern Cal fell at Utah, 43-42. Ohio State had the week off before hosting Iowa on Saturday.

Clemson stayed at No. 5, while Georgia moved up top with 43 first place votes ahead of the Buckeyes (17), Michigan (1) and Tennessee (2).

In an ACC top-25 battle, Syracuse moved to 6-0 with a 24-9 win over NC State going into a noon division showdown at Clemson next week (ABC broadcast). The Orange moved up to No. 14.

Rank team record points 1st votes prev change hi/lo

1 UGA 7-0 1550 43 2 1 1/3

2 OSU 6-0 1511 17 3 1 2/3

3 MICH 7-0 1411 1 4 1 3/6

4 TENN 6-0 1408 2 8 4 4/NR

5 CLEM 7-0 1351 0 5 — 4/5

6 ALA 6-1 1236 0 1 -5 1/6

7 MISS 7-0 1210 0 9 2 7/24

8 TCU 6-0 1089 0 15 7 8/NR

9 ORE 5-1 1000 0 11 2 9/24

10 UCLA 6-0 995 0 12 2 10/NR

11 OKST 5-1 868 0 7 -4 7/11

12 USC 6-1 852 0 6 -6 6/15

13 WAKE 5-1 823 0 14 1 13/21

14 SYR 6-0 738 0 18 4 14/NR

15 UTAH 5-2 663 0 19 4 8/19

16 PSU 5-1 653 0 10 -6 10/NR

17 KSU 5-1 637 0 16 -1 16/NR

18 UK 5-2 450 0 22 4 8/22

19 CIN 5-1 370 0 21 2 19/NR

20 ILL 6-1 341 0 NR 7 20/NR

21 TEX 5-2 336 0 24 3 18/NR

22 UNC 6-1 236 0 25 3 22/NR

23 NCST 5-2 233 0 13 -10 10/23

24 MSST 5-2 212 0 17 -7 17/NR

25 TULN 6-1 83 0 NR 6 25/NR

Dropped out: No. 20 Kansas; No. 23 Baylor.

Others rev. votes: Louisiana State 51; Central Florida 33; Kansas 29; South Carolina 24; Purdue 23; Maryland 15; Liberty 12; Washington 9; Baylor 7; Coastal Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; South Alabama 3; Arkansas 3; Texas-San Antonio 1.