Clemson's ranking in the updated AP Top 25

Clemson held on to its top-5 Associated Press poll standing, but a familiar name is charging for the spot.

Clemson was again No. 5 in the AP Poll this week, trailing Georgia (59 first votes), Alabama (3), Ohio State (1) and Michigan.

Oklahoma is only 11 vote points off from the Tigers with Brent Venables and the Sooners at No. 6.

Miami, the ACC’s other highest-ranked team in the poll, fell at Texas A&M on Saturday, 17-9, and dropped from 13th to 25th.

This weekend’s trip, Wake Forest, fell two spots with a win to No. 21. Other league teams ranked are NC State (No. 12) and Pitt (24).

Clemson is also No. 5 in the latest Coaches Poll.

RANK TEAM TREND POINTS

1 Georgia (3-0) SEC - 1,569 (59)

2 Alabama (3-0) SEC 1,492 (3)

3 Ohio State (3-0) Big Ten-1,473 (1)

4 Michigan (3-0) Big Ten- 1,364

5 Clemson (3-0) ACC 1,268

6 Oklahoma (3-0) Big 12 1,257

7 USC (3-0) Pac-12 1,197

8 Kentucky (3-0) SEC Up 1 1,096

9 Oklahoma State (3-0) Big 12 Down 1 1,071

10 Arkansas (3-0) SEC - 920

11 Tennessee (3-0)SEC Up 4 866

12 North Carolina State (3-0) ACC Up 4 781

13 Utah (2-1) Pac-12 Up 1 684

14 Penn State (3-0) Big Ten Up 8 666

15 Oregon (2-1) Pac-12 Up 10 593

16 Ole Miss (3-0) SEC Up 4 585

17 Baylor (2-1) Big 12 - 494

18 Washington (3-0) Pac-12 - 485

19 BYU (2-1) IA Independents Down 7 381

20 Florida (2-1) SEC Down 2 360

21 Wake Forest (3-0) ACC Down 2 345

22 Texas (2-1) Big 12 Down 1 339

23 Texas A&M (2-1) SEC Up 1 309

24 Pittsburgh (2-1) ACC Down 1 181

25 Miami (FL) (2-1)ACC Down 12 123

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4