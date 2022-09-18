|
Clemson's ranking in the updated AP Top 25
|2022 Sep 18, Sun 14:00-
Clemson held on to its top-5 Associated Press poll standing, but a familiar name is charging for the spot.
Clemson was again No. 5 in the AP Poll this week, trailing Georgia (59 first votes), Alabama (3), Ohio State (1) and Michigan.
Oklahoma is only 11 vote points off from the Tigers with Brent Venables and the Sooners at No. 6.
Miami, the ACC’s other highest-ranked team in the poll, fell at Texas A&M on Saturday, 17-9, and dropped from 13th to 25th.
This weekend’s trip, Wake Forest, fell two spots with a win to No. 21. Other league teams ranked are NC State (No. 12) and Pitt (24).
Clemson is also No. 5 in the latest Coaches Poll.
RANK TEAM TREND POINTS
1 Georgia (3-0) SEC - 1,569 (59)
2 Alabama (3-0) SEC 1,492 (3)
3 Ohio State (3-0) Big Ten-1,473 (1)
4 Michigan (3-0) Big Ten- 1,364
5 Clemson (3-0) ACC 1,268
6 Oklahoma (3-0) Big 12 1,257
7 USC (3-0) Pac-12 1,197
8 Kentucky (3-0) SEC Up 1 1,096
9 Oklahoma State (3-0) Big 12 Down 1 1,071
10 Arkansas (3-0) SEC - 920
11 Tennessee (3-0)SEC Up 4 866
12 North Carolina State (3-0) ACC Up 4 781
13 Utah (2-1) Pac-12 Up 1 684
14 Penn State (3-0) Big Ten Up 8 666
15 Oregon (2-1) Pac-12 Up 10 593
16 Ole Miss (3-0) SEC Up 4 585
17 Baylor (2-1) Big 12 - 494
18 Washington (3-0) Pac-12 - 485
19 BYU (2-1) IA Independents Down 7 381
20 Florida (2-1) SEC Down 2 360
21 Wake Forest (3-0) ACC Down 2 345
22 Texas (2-1) Big 12 Down 1 339
23 Texas A&M (2-1) SEC Up 1 309
24 Pittsburgh (2-1) ACC Down 1 181
25 Miami (FL) (2-1)ACC Down 12 123
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4