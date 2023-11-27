Clemson's Nate Wiggins rated No. 2 CB in draft, Top 15 overall

TigerNet Staff by

Pro Football Focus updated its position rankings and Nate Wiggins is in contention to be one of the top defensive prospects to come off the board next April. Wiggins is PFF's No. 2 rated cornerback overall and the No. 14 prospect on their prospect "big board." "Wiggins has legit ball skills and shutdown athletic abilities. He needs to be more consistent in run defense and with the overall strength parts of his game, but he might be at the top of the list of corners you'd want to tell, 'Go make sure that receiver doesn't catch the ball,'" said PFF's Trevor Sikkema on the CB rankings, where only Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry tops Wiggins (No. 12 overall). The next Clemson prospects on PFF's board are linebackers Barrett Carter (65) and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (76), with defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (82) rounding out the Top 100 reps. The other ranked Tiger prospects on the list are running back Will Shipley (119), defensive tackle Tyler Davis (129), safety Andrew Mukuba (166) and wide receiver Beaux Collins (222). No Tiger underclassmen have declared as of yet for the NFL draft, but the deadline for a decision won't come until January.

