Clemson's latest ranking in the updated Coaches Poll
Clemson moved up a spot in the latest Coaches Poll.
The Tigers slotted up one to No. 19 overall. Overall, Georgia still leads with 42 first-place votes, while Texas is up to No. 2, with 10 first-place votes. Miami paces the ACC at No. 11, with Louisville also ranked (20). Clemson returns to action hosting NC State in the Tigers' home ACC opener Saturday, a noon broadcast on ABC. Clemson is a 15.5-point favorite currently. Coaches Poll- 9/15 1. Georgia (42) 2. Texas (10) 3. Ohio State (3) 4. Alabama 5. Ole Miss 6. Oregon 7. Tennessee T-8. Penn State T-8. Missouri 10. Utah 11. Miami 12. USC 13. Oklahoma 14. Kansas State 15. Oklahoma State 16. LSU 17. Michigan 18. Notre Dame 19. Clemson 20. Louisville 21. Iowa State 22. Nebraska 23. Memphis 24. Texas A&M 25. UNLV Schools Dropped Out No. 18 Arizona; No. 22 Washington; Others Receiving Votes Illinois 75; Washington State 38; Arizona 37; Northern Illinois 34; Syracuse 32; UCF 27; Pittsburgh 17; Iowa 17; Boise State 17; Arizona State 15; North Carolina 14; North Carolina State 12; California 10; Indiana 7; Michigan State 6; Liberty 6; Boston College 6; BYU 3; Washington 2; Toledo 1; South Florida 1; San Jose State 1; James Madison 1;
