Clemson's latest ranking in the updated Coaches Poll

The Tigers slotted up one to No. 19 overall.

Overall, Georgia still leads with 42 first-place votes, while Texas is up to No. 2, with 10 first-place votes.

Miami paces the ACC at No. 11, with Louisville also ranked (20).

Clemson returns to action hosting NC State in the Tigers' home ACC opener Saturday, a noon broadcast on ABC. Clemson is a 15.5-point favorite currently.

Coaches Poll- 9/15

1. Georgia (42)

2. Texas (10)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Oregon

7. Tennessee

T-8. Penn State

T-8. Missouri

10. Utah

11. Miami

12. USC

13. Oklahoma

14. Kansas State

15. Oklahoma State

16. LSU

17. Michigan

18. Notre Dame

19. Clemson

20. Louisville

21. Iowa State

22. Nebraska

23. Memphis

24. Texas A&M

25. UNLV

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Arizona; No. 22 Washington;

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 75; Washington State 38; Arizona 37; Northern Illinois 34; Syracuse 32; UCF 27; Pittsburgh 17; Iowa 17; Boise State 17; Arizona State 15; North Carolina 14; North Carolina State 12; California 10; Indiana 7; Michigan State 6; Liberty 6; Boston College 6; BYU 3; Washington 2; Toledo 1; South Florida 1; San Jose State 1; James Madison 1;