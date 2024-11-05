Clemson’s first 2024 Playoff ranking unveiled

TigerNet Staff by

The first College Football Playoff committee ranking is in. The Tigers, coming off of a disappointing 33-21 upset defeat to Louisville at home, were ranked No. 23. In the traditional polls, Clemson was ranked No. 17 in the Coaches Poll and No. 19 in the AP Top 25. This new 12-team edition of the College Football Playoff will be settled with the final CFP committee rankings on Dec. 8. The top four seeds will be occupied by the four highest-ranked conference champions for a first-round bye. The remaining spots will be filled out by as many as seven at-large teams, with one more highest-ranked conference champion guaranteed a spot also according to their ranking. That group will play the first round on campus sites, with seeds 5-8 hosting seeds 9-12. The quarterfinal round will be hosted in bowl sites, with the Rose, Peach, Sugar, and Fiesta bowls, and then the semifinals will be in the Cotton and Orange bowls. The national championship will be held on Jan. 20 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Going into the rankings, Clemson fell out of the ESPN Playoff Predictor Top 24 listed with around double-digit percentage chances or better. FPI says the Tigers still have a 7% percent shot, and an even lower conference title percentage (2.4). 2024 CFP committee: Chris Ault (former head coach and athletics director, University of Nevada), Chet Gladchuk (athletics director, U.S. Naval Academy), Jim Grobe (former head coach, Ohio University, Wake Forest and Baylor), Warde Manuel (chair) (athletics director, University of Michigan), Randall McDaniel (College and Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former All-American offensive lineman, Arizona State University); Gary Pinkel (former head coach, University of Toledo and University of Missouri); Mack Rhoades (athletics director, Baylor University); Mike Riley (former college head coach, Oregon State and Nebraska, as well as head coach in the NFL, CFL, WLAF, AAF and USFL), David Sayler (athletics director, Miami University, OH), Will Shields (College and Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former All-American offensive lineman, University of Nebraska), Kelly Whiteside (professor in Sports Media and Journalism, Montclair State University; longtime sportswriter, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Newsday), Carla Williams (athletics director, University of Virginia) and Hunter Yurachek (athletics director, University of Arkansas). CFP Top 25 - 11/5 1. Oregon 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Miami 5. Texas 6. Penn State 7. Tennessee 8. Indiana 9. BYU 10. Notre Dame 11. Alabama 12. Boise State 13. SMU 14. Texas A&M 15. LSU 16. Ole Miss 17. Iowa State 18. Pitt 19. Kansas State 20. Colorado 21. Washington State 22. Louisville 23. Clemson 24. Missouri 25. Army Clemson initial CFP rankings (since 2014) 2014: 21 2015: 1 2016: 2 2017: 4 2018: 2 2019: 5 2020: 3 2021: N/A 2022: 4 2023: N/A 2024: 23 Projected CFP bracket (from this week's ranking) First round byes 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 3. Miami 4. BYU First round matchups 5. Ohio State v. 12 Boise State; 8. Tennessee v. 9. Indiana; 6. Texas v. 11. Alabama; 7. Penn State v. 10. Notre Dame

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now