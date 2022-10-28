Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei added to Manning Award watch list

Press Release by

The Allstate Sugar Bowl announced today that it has added Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to the watch list for the 2022 Manning Award.

Finalists for the honor will be determined by a select panel of national media covering college football, as well as each of the Mannings. That list will be released on Thursday, December 1 and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

After announcing 30 quarterbacks to its preseason Watch List, the Manning Award opted to increase its spotlighted players based on the many outstanding performances during the first half of the year. While these players have been added to the Watch List, every quarterback in the nation remains eligible to win the honor.

2022 Manning Award Watch List Midseason Additions

Name, Class, School

Cmp-Att

Pct.

Yards

TD

INT

QBR

Rushing

DJ Uiagalelei, Jr., Clemson

150-234

64.1

1,803

17

4

69.9

350 yds, 4 TDs

The additions to the Watch List come from eight different conferences with the Pac-12 leading the way with four quarterbacks. The newcomers include seven seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and one freshman.

In its first 18 years, the Manning Award has recognized the top names in college football. It has honored quarterbacks from 13 different schools and from four different conferences. The Southeastern Conference (Bryce Young, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones, Johnny Manziel, Cam Newton, JaMarcus Russell and Tim Tebow) leads the way with seven Manning Award honorees, while the Big 12 Conference (Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Vince Young, Colt McCoy and Robert Griffin III) has had five winners. The Atlantic Coast Conference (Deshaun Watson twice, Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston) has had four Manning Award winners. Alabama (Bryce Young and Jones) joins LSU (Burrow and Russell), Oklahoma (Murray and Mayfield) and Texas (McCoy and Vince Young) as the only schools with two different winners.

All the Manning Award winners follow in the footsteps of the Mannings themselves. In college, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games and earning four bowl MVP awards. Archie was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, while both Peyton and Eli were selected No. 1 overall.