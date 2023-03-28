Clemson's Death Valley ranked top-5 for fan atmosphere

TigerNet Staff by

247Sports ranked the top-12 stadiums in the nation based on fan atmosphere and Clemson's Memorial Stadium made the top-5. That translated to a No. 4 ranking. "Clemson is (a) school that has some of the most iconic traditions in college football. For starters, when the Tigers take the field at home every week they run down a hill that is surrounded by thousands of fans cheering them on. But as the players run down the hill, they also touch 'Howard’s Rock' that sits at the top of the hill. Of course, the rest of the game-day environment is loud and exciting enough as is, but those two traditions alone make it one of the best atmospheres in the sport," said 247Sports' Sam Marsdale. Topping the list is another stadium that goes by the Death Valley moniker with LSU's Tiger Stadium. "With the stadium lights off and the sun down, there isn’t anything in college football as memorizing as an LSU Football game at Death Valley. Another stadium with a capacity over 100,000, LSU fans love college football as much as anyone in the sport. LSU fans experienced a wild win this season, as the Tigers knocked off Alabama in Year 1 of the Brian Kelly era," said Marsdale. Penn State is ranked No. 2 and Alabama No. 3. Florida completes the top-5 and division rival Florida State is No. 7.