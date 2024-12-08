Clemson's College Football Playoff matchup projections

TigerNet Staff by

We know Clemson's in the College Football Playoff field after Saturday night's 34-31 ACC Championship win over No. 8 SMU. It's just a matter of when and where. Those questions will be answered during a noon ESPN CFP final rankings broadcast, which will slot the Top 4 automatic byes given to conference champions and then eight more spots for the 12-team field that will include one more conference champion. And that last conference spot is likely Clemson, marking a first-round road game on Dec. 20 or 21. Here's what the latest projections say: CBS Sports projects a trip to a 5-seed SEC runner-up Texas. CBS' Jerry Palm believes the committee will stop there on ACC teams and include Alabama as an 11-seed at-large instead of ACC runner-up SMU. "Much to the dismay of ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, No. 8 SMU is projected to drop out of the CFP field after a heartbreaking 34-31, last-second loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game," Palm said. "The Tigers may or may not jump SMU in the rankings, but I am projecting that they will. It doesn't really matter, though; either way, I have the Mustangs dropping below Alabama, and that is all it takes to keep them out." Over at ESPN ($), Heather Dinich has SMU not getting knocked for the Saturday effort and landing an 11-seed overall to face Texas themselves. Clemson is then slotted as a 12-seed to travel to a projected 5-seed Penn State. Elsewhere at the 4-letter network, Mark Schlabach picks a Clemson-Penn State first-rounder as well, but Kyle Bonagura has Notre Dame hosting the Tigers. They are split on the Alabama or SMU inclusion. Yahoo has a 6-seed Penn State hosting an 11-seed Clemson and SMU making the CFP field. 247Sports believes Clemson will only move up one spot in the CFP rankings and that SMU will hold on to an at-large bid. That would set up Penn State hosting Clemson and SMU heading to Texas. "Don't expect the Tigers to make a huge jump in the selection committee's final rankings given their recent loss to South Carolina, but it doesn't matter — Saturday night's win over SMU in the ACC Championship Game means Clemson gets an auto-berth in the playoff and will be playing on the road in the opening round," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. CFN also predicts a 6-seed Penn State hosting Clemson and SMU heading to Texas. Clemson Playoff projections 11. Clemson at 6. Penn State (Yahoo, CFN) 12. Clemson at 5. Penn State (ESPN - Dinich, Schlabach; 247Sports) 12. Clemson at 5. Notre Dame (ESPN - Bonagura) 12. Clemson at 5. Texas (CBS Sports)

