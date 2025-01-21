CLEMSON FOOTBALL

That streak of 14 straight seasons in the final AP Top 25 is good for second in the nation. (Photo: Charles Leclaire / USATODAY)
Clemson's AP Poll finish carries high national streak
Clemson's final finish in the AP Poll carries more weight than just a number.

The Tigers finished 14th in the Poll's last entry for the 2024-25 season, culminating in a season where Dabo Swinney and company reached the CFP for the first time in four years, falling to Texas in the first round.

However, Clemson's top-15 finish also means a streak for the Tigers will extend for another year.

The finish in the AP Poll recorded the 14th consecutive season where Clemson finished ranked in the AP Top 25 for the 14th-straight season.

That streak of 14 straight seasons is good for second in the nation, sandwiched in between Alabama (17) and Ohio State (13), with Georgia and Notre Dame not too far behind tied at eight straight seasons.

In terms of where that number stands, the Tigers' 14 straight finishes ranks sixth all-time. Rounding the top five is Nebraska (33) at the top, followed by Michigan (20), Florida State (19), and Alabama (17).

Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State are the only programs on that top ten with an active streak with consecutive finishes in the AP top 25

