Clemson WR to enter transfer portal

Clemson WR Noble Johnson to enter transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson has a second transfer portal entry from the receiver corps. Redshirt freshman Noble Johnson is entering his name to the portal, joining former teammate Troy Stellato there. He had three catches for 16 yards this season and was listed as third-team for the ACC Championship Game. Johnson missed spring practice after being involved in a car accident this February, which he was charged with reckless driving for. The transfer portal window officially opened on Monday. In addition to Stellato and Johnson, safety Sherrod Covil Jr. is also a reported entry. Noble Johnson Clemson bio Entered 2024 having appeared in four games with 13 offensive snaps during his redshirt campaign. 2024: Recorded first career reception on a five-yard pass from Christopher Vizzina against Appalachian State … caught a six-yard pass at Wake Forest … added a five-yard reception vs. The Citadel. 2023: Played 13 offensive snaps over four games while redshirting … made collegiate debut vs. Charleston Southern. Before Clemson: Helped Rockwall to a 10-2 record in 2022 … finished prep career with 101 receptions for 1,739 yards (17.2 avg.) and 14 touchdowns over 26 games … added 22 career kickoff returns for 510 yards, a 23.2-yard average … finished his senior season with 51 catches for 865 yards and six scores and 11 kickoff returns for 203 yards … posted 15 catches for 164 yards and three scores against Royce City … had seven catches for 163 yards and two scores against South Grand Prairie … recorded four 100-yard receiving games … notched 49 catches for 875 and eight touchdowns in 2021 … had career-high 241 receiving yards on 11 catches against Lake Travis … had eight catches for 199 yards and two scores against Jesuit in 2021 season opener … wore No. 3 for coach Trey Brooks at Rockwell High … invited to All-America Classic in Orlando … ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 244 overall player … listed No. 280 overall by On3 … listed as No. 304 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as a four-star prospect … ranked as the No. 22 overall player in Texas by The Dallas Morning News. Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 11, 2022 … born Feb. 11, 2005 … enrolled at Clemson in January 2023 … parks, recreation and tourism management major. 🤞🏾 https://t.co/ODgEEvTPBq — NJ3 (@NobleJohnson_3) December 9, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now