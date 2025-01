Clemson well-represented on NFL Playoff rosters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Over 160 former Atlantic Coast Conference football players are listed on the NFL Playoff Team rosters heading into Wild Card Weekend, scheduled for January 11-13. All football-member schools of the ACC are represented in this year's playoffs. Stanford leads the way with 17 former players on playoff rosters, followed by Pitt (16), Clemson (15), Florida State (13) and Miami (12). AFC Baltimore Ravens Zay Flowers, Boston College Lamar Jackson, Louisville Patrick Mekari, California Trenton Simpson, Clemson Brandon Stephens, SMU Brent Urban, Virginia Devontez Walker, North Carolina Nate Wiggins, Clemson Malik Cunningham, Louisville (Practice Squad) Devin Leary, NC State (Practice Squad) Trayvon Mullen, Clemson (Reserve/Injured) Scotty Washington, Wake Forest (Practice Squad) Buffalo Bills DeWayne Carter, Duke Keon Coleman, Florida State Damar Hamlin, Pitt Mack Hollins, North Carolina Matt Milano, Boston College Greg Rousseau, Miami Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina Shane Buechele, SMU (Reserve/Injured) Baylon Spector, Clemson (Reserve/Injured) Te'Cory Couch, Miami (Practice Squad) Kingsley Jonathan, Syracuse (Practice Squad) Casey Toohill, Stanford (Practice Squad) Denver Broncos Zach Allen, Boston College Riley Dixon, Syracuse Lucas Krull, Pitt Damarri Mathis, Pitt Justin Strnad, Wake Forest Courtland Sutton, SMU Javonte Williams, North Carolina K.J. Cloyd, Miami (Practice Squad) Cam Fleming, Stanford (Practice Squad) Jordan Miller, SMU (Practice Squad) A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (Practice Squad) Houston Texans Mario Edwards Jr., Florida State Shaq Mason, Georgia Tech Davis Mills, Stanford Dalton Schultz, Stanford Tim Settle Jr., Virginia Tech M.J. Stewart, North Carolina British Brooks, North Carolina (Reserve/Injured) Brandon Hill, Pitt (Reserve/Injured) Brevin Jordan, Miami (Reserve/Injured) Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech (Reserve/Injured) Jaylon Thomas, SMU (Reserve/Injured) Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Clemson (Practice Squad) Jawhar Jordan, Louisville (Practice Squad) Jared Wayne, Pitt (Practice Squad) Kansas City Chiefs Harrison Butker, Georgia Tech Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech Noah Gray, Duke DeAndre Hopkins, Clemson Derrick Nnadi, Florida State Justin Reid, Stanford Nikko Remigio, California Joe Thuney, NC State McKade Mettauer, California (Reserve/Injured) Rashee Rice, SMU (Reserve/Injured) Deon Bush, Miami (Practice Squad) Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State (Practice Squad) Justyn Ross, Clemson (Practice Squad) Pittsburgh Steelers Mike Williams, Clemson Payton Wilson, NC State Russell Wilson, NC State Nate Herbig, Stanford (Reserve/Injured) Cole Holcomb, North Carolina (Physically Unable to Participate) Los Angeles Chargers Tucker Fisk, Stanford Derwin James Jr., Florida State Zion Johnson, Boston College Denzel Perryman, Miami Shaq Quarterman, Miami Foster Sarell, Stanford Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest Simi Fehoko, Stanford (Reserve/Injured) Chris Rumph II, Duke (Reserve/Injured) Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (Reserve/Injured) Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech (Practice Squad) Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville (Practice Squad) Kendall Williamson, Stanford (Practice Squad) NFC Detroit Lions Mitchell Agude, Miami Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville Jared Goff, California Christian Mahogany, Boston College Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse Al-Quadin Muhammad, Miami D.J. Reader, Clemson Michael Badgley, Miami (Reserve/Injured) Antoine Green, North Carolina (Reserve/Injured) Alim McNeill, NC State (Reserve/Injured) Erick Hallett, Pitt (Practice Squad) James Mitchell, Virginia Tech (Practice Squad) Green Bay Packers Chris Brooks, California Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College Jacob Monk, Duke Zach Tom, Wake Forest Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia Jaire Alexander, Louisville (Reserve/Injured) Tyler Davis, Georgia Tech (Reserve/Injured) AJ Dillon, Boston College (Reserve/Injured) Deslin Alexandre, Pitt (Practice Squad) Los Angeles Rams Davis Allen, Clemson Tutu Atwell, Louisville Tyler Davis, Clemson Braden Fiske, Florida State Joshua Karty, Stanford Kamren Kinchens, Miami Hunter Long, Boston College Dylan McMahon, NC State Colby Parkinson, Stanford Kobie Turner, Wake Forest Jared Verse, Florida State John Johnson III, Boston College (Reserve/Injured) Larrell Murchison, NC State (Reserve/Injured) Tanner Ingle, NC State (Practice Squad) Keir Thomas, Florida State (Practice Squad) Charles Woods, SMU (Practice Squad) Rashad Weaver, Pitt (Protected) Minnesota Vikings Cam Akers, Florida State Garrett Bradbury, NC State Camryn Bynum, California Ty Chandler, North Carolina Pat Jones II, Pitt Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest Brian O'Neill, Pitt Harrison Phillips, Stanford Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech (Reserve/Injured) Trishton Jackson, Syracuse (Practice Squad) Daniel Jones, Duke (Practice Squad) Thayer Thomas, NC State (Practice Squad) Philadelphia Eagles Mekhi Becton, Louisville Thomas Booker IV, Stanford Grant Calcaterra, SMU E.J. Jenkins, Georgia Tech Avonte Maddox, Pitt Tanner McKee, Stanford Kenny Pickett, Pitt Will Shipley, Clemson Josh Sweat, Florida State Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson Johnny Wilson, Florida State Danny Gray, SMU (Practice Squad) KJ Henry, Clemson (Practice Squad) A.J. Woods, Pitt (Practice Squad) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Graham Barton, Duke Evan Deckers, Duke Yaya Diaby, Louisville Calijah Kancey, Pitt Sean Tucker, Syracuse SirVocea Dennis, Pitt (Reserve/Injured) Silas Dzansi, Virginia Tech (Reserve/Injured) Bryce Hall, Virginia (Reserve/Injured) Jordan Whitehead, Pitt (Non-Football Injury/Reserve) Washington Commanders Dyami Brown, North Carolina Jamison Crowder, Duke Zach Ertz, Stanford Clelin Ferrell, Clemson K.J. Osborn, Miami Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia Norell Pollard, Virginia Tech (Reserve/Injured) Bobby Hart, Florida State (Practice Squad) Brycen Tremayne, Stanford (Practice Squad) Playoff schedule per CBS Saturday, Jan. 11 (5) Chargers at (4) Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+) (6) Steelers at (3) Ravens, 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video) Sunday, Jan. 12 (7) Broncos at (2) Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+) (7) Packers at (2) Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo) (6) Commanders at (3) Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo) Monday, Jan. 13 (5) Vikings vs. (4) Rams in Arizona, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, fubo) BYES: Lions, Chiefs Divisional Round Saturday, Jan. 18 AFC/NFC matchup, 4:30 p.m. ET (TBA) AFC/NFC matchup, 8:15 p.m. ET (TBA) Sunday, Jan. 19 AFC/NFC matchup, 3 p.m. ET (TBA) AFC/NFC matchup, 6:30 p.m. ET (TBA) The winner of the Monday wild card game will play Sunday in the divisional round. Championship Sunday Sunday, Jan. 26 NFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo) AFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+) Super Bowl LIX (New Orleans) Sunday, Feb. 9 AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)