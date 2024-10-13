Clemson-Virginia Vegas odds

Clemson (5-1, 4-0 ACC) is currently a 21.5-point favorite (FanDuel) for Saturday's game with Virginia in Death Valley.

The Cavaliers, coached by former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, are coming off of a tough 24-20 home loss to Louisville, dropping them to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC play. They are 2-0 on the road this season, however, with a 31-30 win at Wake Forest and a 43-24 win at Coastal Carolina.

Clemson cruised to beating a 21-point spread in Winston-Salem Saturday, topping Wake Forest 49-14.

The Tigers have now scored 40+ points in four games after doing so just three times all last season.

The Tigers and Cavaliers last met in 2020, a 41-23 Clemson win. Clemson has won five in a row over Virginia dating back to 2008 and owns a 40-8-1 series advantage.

The game is set for a noon broadcast on ACC Network.