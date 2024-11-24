Clemson vaults up latest AP Top 25

TigerNet Staff

Six teams ahead of Clemson in last week's AP Top 25 lost over the weekend, which meant movement for the Tigers after improving to 9-2 on the season. Clemson is up five spots to No. 12 this week. In a CFP projection based off of the latest AP Poll, the Tigers would only be one place out of the at-large bids. The Top 11 ahead of Clemson is Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Tennessee, Miami, SMU, Indiana and Boise State. In the five conference champ bid setup, the 12-team CFP field would also feature a spot for the highest-ranked currently of the Big 12 champ (No. 14 Arizona State leading that group) or a Tulane as a potential champion of the American Athletic (No. 18 currently). Despite the upset-filled weekend, ESPN's Playoff Predictor gives the Tigers only the 17th-best shot at making the Playoff, a percentage point above rival South Carolina (24% to 23%). With a win Saturday but no ACC Championship berth, that moves to 37%. Three-loss Alabama is at 37% right now before Tuesday's next CFP committee rankings, despite a 24-3 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday. 9-2 BYU is also just ahead of the Tigers at 26%, still seeking a Big 12 title game berth in a four-way tie at 6-2 in league play going into the final regular season weekend. Clemson was No. 17 last week in the CFP poll, and six teams in the Top 16 lost on Saturday. This gives Clemson some hope of grabbing an at-large bid with a win over South Carolina on Saturday and some more favorable results around the sport. After wins by Miami and SMU over the weekend, the Mustangs clinched a spot in Charlotte. Only the Miami result at Syracuse on Saturday (3:30/ESPN) will determine Clemson's fate. A Hurricanes win advances them to face SMU, and a Hurricanes loss sends Clemson to the ACC title game. A win in the ACC title game will give the Tigers an automatic bye if they are one of the four-highest ranked conference champions. They are guaranteed a CFP spot if they are one of the five highest-ranked conference champions. ESPN's FPI gives Clemson a 56.7% win projection against the Gamecocks at noon on Saturday in Death Valley (ESPN), and the Tigers are a 2.5-point favorite currently. Clemson checked in at No. 12 with the Coaches Poll and the NFF Super 16 also on Sunday. Clemson started the season ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll preseason. It last outperformed its preseason ranking in 2018 (from No. 2 to No. 1). AP Poll - 11/24 1. Oregon (61) 2. Ohio State 3. Texas 4. Penn State 5. Notre Dame 6. Georgia 7. Tennessee 8. Miami 9. SMU 10. Indiana 11. Boise State 12. Clemson 13. Alabama 14. Arizona State 15. Ole Miss 16. South Carolina 17. Iowa State 18. Tulane 20. Texas A&M 21. UNLV 22. Illinois 23. Colorado 24. Missouri 25. Army Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 98, Memphis 46, Syracuse 37, Louisville 24, Washington St. 10, Duke 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, LSU 2, Georgia Tech 2.

