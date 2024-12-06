Clemson safety to enter transfer portal

Clemson safety Sherrod Covil Jr. to enter transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Junior Clemson safety Sherrod Covil Jr. is planning to enter the transfer portal when it opens next week, per reports. Covil had played 123 snaps this season but did not see action against the Gamecocks last week. He had last played double-digit snaps at Florida State in October (15). He was listed as third-string nickelback for this weekend's game behind sophomores Khalil Barnes and Shelton Lewis. He is a second transfer portal entry expected so far, joining wide receiver Troy Stellato. Covil Clemson bio Entered 2024 credited with 29 tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup in 266 defensive snaps over 21 career games in his first two seasons. 2024: Saw action on special teams in season opener vs. No. 1 Georgia … finished second on the team with seven tackles and added a pass breakup vs. Appalachian State … contributed a tackle and a pass breakup vs. NC State … added four tackles vs. Stanford … made first career start at Florida State … recorded a tackle at Pitt … credited with one tackle vs. The Citadel. 2023: Credited with 13 tackles and a pass breakup in 114 snaps over eight games prior to suffering a season-ending injury in November … made season debut at Duke, playing one defensive snap in addition to his work on special teams … recorded two tackles and a pass breakup vs. Charleston Southern … credited with six tackles vs. Florida Atlantic … made three tackles at Syracuse. 2022: Credited with 16 tackles (one for loss) in 152 defensive snaps over 13 games in his freshman campaign … made collegiate debut vs. Georgia Tech … added a tackle vs. Louisiana Tech … credited with three tackles vs. No. 10 NC State … contributed two tackles at Boston College … notched a special teams tackle vs. Miami (Fla.) … added five tackles (one for loss) vs. South Carolina … made one tackle vs. No. 24 North Carolina … recorded three tackles in the Orange Bowl vs. No. 6 Tennessee. Before Clemson: Starter on defense at Oscar Smith High School in Virginia who helped the team to consecutive 6A state titles in 2020 and 2021 … team had a 13-1 record in 2021, winning the state championship on Dec. 11 with a 42-17 victory over James Madison … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … consensus top-200 national defensive back … rated as the No. 154 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the 13th-best safety and fifth-best player in Virginia … ranked No. 166 in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the 11th-best safety and ninth-best player in Virginia … ranked No. 194 overall by 247Sports, including ranking as the 14th-best safety and eighth-best player in Virginia … Rivals.com ranked him No. 211 overall, including 15th among safeties and fifth in Virginia … rated by On3 Sports as the nation’s No. 200 overall player, the 17th-best safety and the fifth-best prospect in Virginia … coached by Chris Scott at Oscar Smith High School … committed to Clemson on June 17, 2021 … enrolled at Clemson in January 2022 … Personal: Parks, recreation and tourism management major … completed a microinternship with Google in spring 2024 … name pronounced “SURE-odd COE-ville”… born May 2, 2003.

