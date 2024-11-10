Clemson rises up AP Top 25

After Saturday's 24-14 win at Virginia Tech, Dabo Swinney's Tigers rose to No. 17 overall.

Around Clemson, previous No. 14 LSU was thumped at home by No. 11 Alabama and No. 17 Iowa State fell at Kansas.

With the other ACC ranked teams from last week, SMU and Louisville had open dates but both previous No. 4 Miami and No. 23 Pitt lost last week. The Tigers travel to Pitt next Saturday as a 10.5-point favorite (noon/ESPN).

Clemson was ranked No. 23 in last week's College Football Playoff committee ranking. The next edition of that ranking is on Tuesday.

The Tigers checked in at No. 16 in Sunday's Coaches Poll, moving up one place.

AP Poll - 11/10

1. Oregon (62 first place votes)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Tennessee

7. BYU

8. Notre Dame

9. Alabama

10. Ole Miss

11. Georgia

12. Miami

13. Boise State

14. SMU

15. Texas A&M

16. Army

17. Clemson

18. Colorado

19. Washington State

20. Kansas State

21. LSU

22. Louisville

23. South Carolina

24. Missouri

25. Tulane

Others receiving votes:

Iowa St. 92, Arizona St. 35, Pittsburgh 18, Louisiana-Lafayette 14, UNLV 10.