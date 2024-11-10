|
Clemson rises up AP Top 25
Clemson jumped up two spots in this week's AP Poll.
After Saturday's 24-14 win at Virginia Tech, Dabo Swinney's Tigers rose to No. 17 overall. Around Clemson, previous No. 14 LSU was thumped at home by No. 11 Alabama and No. 17 Iowa State fell at Kansas. With the other ACC ranked teams from last week, SMU and Louisville had open dates but both previous No. 4 Miami and No. 23 Pitt lost last week. The Tigers travel to Pitt next Saturday as a 10.5-point favorite (noon/ESPN). Clemson was ranked No. 23 in last week's College Football Playoff committee ranking. The next edition of that ranking is on Tuesday. The Tigers checked in at No. 16 in Sunday's Coaches Poll, moving up one place. AP Poll - 11/10 1. Oregon (62 first place votes) 2. Ohio State 3. Texas 4. Penn State 5. Indiana 6. Tennessee 7. BYU 8. Notre Dame 9. Alabama 10. Ole Miss 11. Georgia 12. Miami 13. Boise State 14. SMU 15. Texas A&M 16. Army 17. Clemson 18. Colorado 19. Washington State 20. Kansas State 21. LSU 22. Louisville 23. South Carolina 24. Missouri 25. Tulane Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 92, Arizona St. 35, Pittsburgh 18, Louisiana-Lafayette 14, UNLV 10.
AP Poll - 11/10
1. Oregon (62 first place votes)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Tennessee
7. BYU
8. Notre Dame
9. Alabama
10. Ole Miss
11. Georgia
12. Miami
13. Boise State
14. SMU
15. Texas A&M
16. Army
17. Clemson
18. Colorado
19. Washington State
20. Kansas State
21. LSU
22. Louisville
23. South Carolina
24. Missouri
25. Tulane
Others receiving votes:
Iowa St. 92, Arizona St. 35, Pittsburgh 18, Louisiana-Lafayette 14, UNLV 10.
