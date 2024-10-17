|
Clemson reserve kicker hit by a truck, suffers broken leg
Clemson reserve kicker
Quinn Castner suffered a broken leg during an accident on campus Thursday morning after the moped he was riding on was hit by a truck.
Castner had surgery on a compound fracture of his lower leg (ironically, he was operated on by his Biomedical Graduate Professor) and, as of late Thursday afternoon, was resting comfortably and doing well. Castner is a fifth-year graduate student out of Fort Mill (SC) Nation's Ford. Has appeared in just two games during his time at Clemson and is 1-for-1 on his lone extra-point attempt. He is also 2-for-2 on touchbacks on kickoff attempts. Castner lettered at Nation Ford High and went 13-of-14 on field goal attempts and 35-for-35 on PATs as a senior. He earned a degree in bioengineering in May 2024 and is a two-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2021 and 2023). In the spring of 2024, he completed a micro internship with Def Jam Recordings. All of us here at TigerNet wish Castner a speedy recovery!
All of us here at TigerNet wish Castner a speedy recovery!
