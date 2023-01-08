CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson ranked outside top-10 of Athlon 'way-too-early' Top 25

by - 2023 Jan 8, Sun 12:51

The reigning ACC champs are not the highest-ranked ACC team in Athlon Sports' way-too-early top 25 for the 2023 season.

That belongs to division runner-up Florida State, which has picked up some key transfers and had some stars from a 10-3 campaign return, which yields a No. 6 ranking for Athlon.

Clemson is seven spots behind that at No. 13 according to the outlet.

"With Florida State’s recent improvement, combined with the question marks surrounding Clemson in ’23, coach Dabo Swinney’s team may not rank as the preseason favorite in the ACC," Athlon's Steven Lassan said. "Quarterback Cade Klubnik is one of the ACC’s rising stars, and running back Will Shipley will be one of the top playmakers in the conference. However, the Tigers need the receiving corps and offensive line to take a step forward to return to the playoff. Better play up front will be a challenge with left tackle Jordan McFadden off to the NFL.

"As usual, Clemson’s defense will rank among the best in the ACC. But coordinator Wes Goodwin must replace tackle Bryan Bresee, end Myles Murphy, and linebacker Trenton Simpson. Safety Andrew Mukuba, tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are back as key defenders for ’22."

Athlon's early, early preseason top-5 is Georgia then Michigan, Ohio State, USC and Alabama.

Notable down the rankings, Nov. 4 home opponent Notre Dame is No. 12, another home foe in UNC is No. 19 and rival South Carolina rounds out at rankings at No. 25.

Duke, where Clemson travels for the first time since 2012, is pegged as a team to watch outside the top 25, as well as another road trip with Miami.

