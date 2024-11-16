CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson OL Elyjah Thurmon

Clemson OL Elyjah Thurmon "likely out for season" with injury
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 16 15:01

Tough break for an impressive up-and-coming talent for the Tigers.

Dabo Swinney told ESPN during his halftime interview that freshman tackle Elyjah Thurmon is "likely done for the season" after suffering a lower leg injury on the first offensive snap of Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

Thurmon was placed on a medical cart and driven to the locker room.

He stepped in admirably recently at left tackle after redshirt junior offensive lineman Tristan Leigh was injured.

The Clemson offensive line depth is certainly being tested as the team heads into the final stretch of games this season.

Update: Swinney confirmed that Thurmon will be out for the remainder of the season.

