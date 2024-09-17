Clemson OL out for season with injury

Clemson redshirt junior offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington is out for the season with a torn ACL injury.

Pennington will have surgery soon.

"It wasn't a full tear, but they have to repair it anyway because of the injury," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his media availability Tuesday.

Swinney said that they hope to get the year back for him as a medical redshirt.

Entering the 2024 season, he had 54 offensive snaps over 12 career games. He played a career-high 31 snaps in the blowout win against App State.

In other injury news, Swinney said that standout defensive lineman Peter Woods is still "day-to-day" with the injury that he suffered during a cut block against App State.

“He's day to day. He's day to day. He's day to day, he's at practice," Swinney said. "He hasn't missed one yet. He's out there everyday grinding, working. He stayed here all weekend, as a matter of fact, just to continue to work on his rehab."

Swinney also shared that backup offensive lineman Trent Howard is practicing this week and will be available for the North Carolina State game.