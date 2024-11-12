Clemson offensive lineman has surgery, out for season

Clemson offensive lineman Collin Sadler has surgery, out for season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared during his Tuesday press conference that redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Collin Sadler had surgery on his calf injury and is out for the remainder of the season. "Yes, he's out. He's got to have surgery. We thought he might be able to get back, but it wasn't getting better, so he had to have the surgery,” Swinney said. “I feel terrible because he busted his butt and tried to play. He was a starter for us. We already lost Ian Reed out of the gate. And we're trying to hold Mason Wade. Next thing you know Sadler is done, Tate is out and Tristan is out. So you have Blake and Elyjah Thurmon. It was impressive to see what Elyjah did. He has stayed ready all year. Great job by Matt Luke, too, in getting him ready. I'm proud of Elyjah." Sadler played in two games this season. He entered the season playing 588 career snaps over 16 games (five starts, including three at tackle and two at guard).

