Clemson named as one of three ACC teams that can make 2023-24 College Football Playoff

Pro Football Focus named its 15 teams that can make the 2023-24 College Football Playoff -- and the ACC is tied for the third-most contenders among FBS conferences. "Dabo Swinney has gotten this program to a point where the Tigers will be in playoff contention just about every year, barring unforeseen circumstances. Although Clemson hasn’t been as great the past two years as in the previous five, this should be their best team since Trevor Lawrence was their quarterback," said PFF's Mitch Kaiser. "The Tigers struggled a bit last season under two new coordinators but should be well adjusted this time around. Defensively, Clemson will be dominant as usual, bringing back star linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter. "The Tigers’ Achilles heel the past few years has been their offense. There are still question marks on that side of the ball, but they are set to employ a new, quarterback-friendly system. Clemson also has a star running back in Will Shipley who should put up very good numbers. However, their success is going to depend on if sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik can take that next step in his first full year as the starter." Almost-ACC-co-favorite Florida State is also on PFF's list. "The Seminoles are a popular pick to make the playoff this upcoming season, and rightfully so. They have brought back a ton of talent on both sides of the ball and already went 10-3 last year," said Kaiser. "Jordan Travis is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and should be one of the Heisman favorites heading into the season. Meanwhile, on the defensive line, the Seminoles got a boost when projected first-round pick Jared Verse decided to return for another year. "Florida State does face a difficult schedule this year, with games against LSU and Clemson in the first four weeks of the season. They’re going to have to win one if not both of those games to have a realistic shot at making the playoff. We will find out right away if the Seminoles are legit." Also on the list? November home opponent North Carolina. "Of all the teams on this list, North Carolina probably has the lowest chance at making the playoff. However, the Tar Heels do have one big asset that could be the difference maker for them. That would be superstar quarterback Drake Maye. It’s going to come down to if Maye can carry this team to the playoff. He is truly that good of a player, one of the best quarterbacks in college football," said Kaiser. A notable absence from the 15 is another home Nov. opponent in Notre Dame. The Pac-12, which last fielded a CFP team in 2016 (Washington), has four teams on the list with Oregon, Southern Cal, Utah and Washington. That number ties with the SEC for the most within one conference, while the Big Ten has three, like the ACC.

