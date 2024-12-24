Clemson LB returning for 2025 season

Junior linebacker Wade Woodaz announced on social media Tuesday that he will be returning to Clemson next season.

"I'll be back," Woodaz posting a classic gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger from the Terminator movies.

In 2024, Woodaz had 82 tackles, including nine for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, six pass deflections, and one interception.

Entering the 2024 season, he had 51 tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a blocked punt in 537 snaps.

This is solid news for Clemson’s defense, as Woodaz and teammate Sammy Brown are set to anchor the middle of the defense next season.