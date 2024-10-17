Clemson LB named Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist

|
Clemson LB Barrett Carter named Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist
The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced today that Clemson linebacker
Barrett Carter has been named among 16 quarterfinalists for this year’s Lott IMPACT Trophy.
Congrats to Barrett Carter on being named a quarterfinalist for this year’s Lott IMPACT Trophy.
📰: https://t.co/Z4mxBiagBF pic.twitter.com/QrP1t65S1s
The Lott IMPACT® Trophy is awarded annually to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Semifinalists will be chosen in late November with finalists in December. The finalists will be invited to attend the annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy award show on December 9, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The 2024 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Quarterfinalists include four defensive linemen, four linebackers, and eight defensive backs.
The 2024 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Quarterfinalists:
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State
Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Nick Emmanwori, CB, South Carolina
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa
Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
Colin Ramos, LB, Navy
Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Josiah Stewart, DE, Michigan
