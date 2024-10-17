Clemson LB named Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson LB Barrett Carter named Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist
The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced today that Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter has been named among 16 quarterfinalists for this year’s Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The Lott IMPACT® Trophy is awarded annually to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Semifinalists will be chosen in late November with finalists in December. The finalists will be invited to attend the annual Lott IMPACT® Trophy award show on December 9, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2024 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Quarterfinalists include four defensive linemen, four linebackers, and eight defensive backs.

The 2024 Lott IMPACT® Trophy Quarterfinalists:

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Nick Emmanwori, CB, South Carolina

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Colin Ramos, LB, Navy

Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Josiah Stewart, DE, Michigan

