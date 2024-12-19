CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Will Heldt is a second transfer portal addition for the Tigers this cycle, joining SEMO WR Tristan Smith. (Photo: Marc Lebryk / USATODAY)
Clemson lands highly-regarded defensive transfer Will Heldt
by - 2024 Dec 19 15:58

Dabo Swinney's Clemson football program has made another splash in the transfer portal.

Purdue defensive end Will Heldt has signed with Clemson, the school announced Thursday.

ESPN has Heldt (6-6 265) as their No. 30 transfer prospect overall, On3 has him as the No. 1 transfer portal edge (No. 20 overall), and 247Sports has him as the No. 9 edge defender (No. 58 overall).

Texas A&M and LSU were considered the other main contenders for the former Boilermakers standout.

ESPN analysis on Heldt: Purdue produced one of the top edge rushers in the portal last offseason in Nic Scourton, and now Heldt looks as if he's up next. The young rush end racked up 56 tackles, 16 pressures, 10 TFLs and 5 sacks while starting every game as a sophomore for the struggling Boilermakers. The former three-star recruit has plenty of room to grow, has flashed exciting potential and is set to visit LSU and Texas A&M soon.

He has two seasons of eligibility left.

Heldt joins wide receiver Tristan Smith this week as the only non-QBs to pick Clemson through the transfer portal as scholarship athletes. The Tigers' previous portal bids came for reserve veteran QBs in Hunter Johnson and Paul Tyson.

Heldt Purdue bio (through this summer)

2023 / AS A FRESHMAN

• Appeared in all 12 games in his debut campaign

• Totaled 12 tackles, eight solos and one for a loss

• Recorded at least one tackle in nine different games

• Made two tackles against Fresno State (Sept. 2), Syracuse (Sept. 16), and Ohio State (Oct. 14)

HIGH SCHOOL

• Consensus three-star recruit

• Tabbed as the No. 5 prospect coming out of Indiana and the No. 40 edge rusher

• Named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 All-State team on two occasions

• Made the Hamilton County Reporter’s All-County teams

• Earned a spot on the IndyStar’s 2022 Super Team

• Finished his high school career with 190 tackles, 18 for loss and 10 sacks

PERSONAL

• Parent(s): Heidi and Tom Heldt

• Sibling(s): Jack and Sam

• Birthdate: February 15, 2005

• Major: Finance

Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts