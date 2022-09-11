Clemson-La Tech Vegas odds released

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson football completes its two-game homestand by hosting Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The game is set for an 8 p.m. start on ACC Network and the Tigers are pretty heavy favorites.

The Tigers (2-0) opened up as a 35-point favorite over the Bulldogs (1-1) according to Circa Sports.

Clemson played two games in six days last week with a 41-10 win at Georgia Tech in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and then a 35-12 victory at home over Furman.

La Tech was defeated by Missouri 52-24 on Sept. 1 and then topped Stephen F. Austin 52-17 at home on Saturday.

They rank 97th according to ESPN's Football Power Index under first-year coach Sonny Cumbie.

Clemson 3-0 all-time versus La Tech, with the last meeting being a 51-0 win in 2006. They also met in the 2001 Humanitarian Bowl in Boise, Idaho.

College Football 🏈

Week 3 Opening Lines



Opening App Limits: $5K Sides, $1K Totals pic.twitter.com/68ECcrYpWI — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) September 11, 2022