Clemson kicker invited to 2023 NFL Combine

Clemson kicker BT Potter invited to 2023 NFL Combine

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson kicker BT Potter has been invited to the prestigious 2023 NFL Combine, he announced on Tuesday.

"Extremely blessed and thankful to be invited to the NFL Combine," Potter posted on social media.

Only three placekickers received an NFL combine last year, and two landed NFL roster spots (LSU's Cade York and Texas' Cameron Dicker).

Potter hit 20 out of 26 field goals and was a perfect 49-49 on extra points this past season.

His 73 career field goals at Clemson were a school record that broke Nelson Welch's previous record of 72 made field goals.

The senior kicker earned a degree in sports communication in December 2021 and added a master's degree in athletic leadership in December 2022.

