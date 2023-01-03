CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson kicker BT Potter invited to 2023 NFL Combine

Clemson kicker BT Potter invited to 2023 NFL Combine
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jan 3, Tue 15:14

Clemson kicker BT Potter has been invited to the prestigious 2023 NFL Combine, he announced on Tuesday.

"Extremely blessed and thankful to be invited to the NFL Combine," Potter posted on social media.

Only three placekickers received an NFL combine last year, and two landed NFL roster spots (LSU's Cade York and Texas' Cameron Dicker).

Potter hit 20 out of 26 field goals and was a perfect 49-49 on extra points this past season.

His 73 career field goals at Clemson were a school record that broke Nelson Welch's previous record of 72 made field goals.

The senior kicker earned a degree in sports communication in December 2021 and added a master's degree in athletic leadership in December 2022.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
4-star TE has Clemson in final three, decision day set
4-star TE has Clemson in final three, decision day set
Clemson kicker invited to 2023 NFL Combine
Clemson kicker invited to 2023 NFL Combine
NCAA committee recommends expansion of men's basketball, more sports tournaments
NCAA committee recommends expansion of men's basketball, more sports tournaments
LOOK: Tiger Walk project begins in Lot 5
LOOK: Tiger Walk project begins in Lot 5
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest