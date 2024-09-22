|
Clemson jumps up latest AP Top 25
The Tigers slotted up four spots to No. 17 there after Saturday's 59-35 win over NC State, moving to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in ACC play.
The weekend featured four upsets in the poll, with Kansas State falling at BYU, 38-9, Michigan defending its home turf versus USC, 27-24, recent Top 25 debutant Northern Illinois losing in OT to Buffalo (23-20) and Illinois winning at Nebraska (31-24 OT). Six ranked teams lost in all, with Utah topping Oklahoma State in Stillwater (22-19) and Oklahoma losing at home to Tennessee (25-15).
All of the ACC teams ranked previously moved up with Clemson, Miami (7) and Louisville (15).
Texas continues to lead the poll (44 first-place votes), followed by Georgia (13) and Ohio State (5).
The Tigers are No. 15 in the updated Coaches Poll.
AP Poll - 9/22
1. Texas (44)
2. Georgia (13)
3. Ohio State (5)
4. Alabama
5. Tennessee
6. Ole Miss
7. Miami
8. Oregon
9. Penn State
10. Utah
11. Missouri
12. Michigan
13. USC
14. LSU
15. Louisville
16. Notre Dame
17. Clemson
18. Iowa State
19. Illinois
20. Oklahoma State
21. Oklahoma
22. BYU
23. Kansas State
24. Texas A&M
25. Boise State
Others receiving votes:
Washington St. 67, Indiana 63, Boston College 55, UNLV 53, Pittsburgh 37, Nebraska 25, Iowa 24, James Madison 11, South Carolina 7, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, UCF 3, Arizona 2, SMU 2, Navy 1.
