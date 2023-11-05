CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson was on the right side of the Vegas odds for the third time this season with a 31-223 upset over No. 12 Notre Dame. They are a 13.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech.
Clemson-Georgia Tech Vegas odds
Clemson is in yet another game with teams featuring identical records, and the Tigers are double-digit favorites over the Yellow Jackets.

Clemson is a 13.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech, according to FanDuel.

The game is set for a noon broadcast start on ABC this Saturday in Death Valley.

The Tigers were on the right side of the odds for the third time this season in a 31-23 upset victory over Notre Dame on Saturday, improving to 5-4 (2-4 ACC)

Georgia Tech won its third ACC game in the last four with a 45-17 victory at Virginia Saturday, keeping its ACC title game hopes alive (5-4, 4-2 ACC).

The Tigers have won eight in a row over Georgia Tech, including a 41-10 victory last year in Atlanta.

