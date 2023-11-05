|
Clemson-Georgia Tech Vegas odds
Clemson is in yet another game with teams featuring identical records, and the Tigers are double-digit favorites over the Yellow Jackets.
Clemson is a 13.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech, according to FanDuel. The game is set for a noon broadcast start on ABC this Saturday in Death Valley. The Tigers were on the right side of the odds for the third time this season in a 31-23 upset victory over Notre Dame on Saturday, improving to 5-4 (2-4 ACC) Georgia Tech won its third ACC game in the last four with a 45-17 victory at Virginia Saturday, keeping its ACC title game hopes alive (5-4, 4-2 ACC). The Tigers have won eight in a row over Georgia Tech, including a 41-10 victory last year in Atlanta.
