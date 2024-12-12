Clemson football surges up national rankings in assistant salaries

After some assistant changes pre-bowl last year, Clemson went from ninth in total assistant salaries to third, at $9.675 million. That only trails fellow CFP participants Ohio State ($11.425M) and Georgia ($10.332M).

Garrett Riley led all assistant salaries last year after a $300,000 signing bonus bumped his salary to $2.05 million, but with that bonus put to the side, he is 13th in salary before bonuses this year ($1.750M). Riley does have a Top 25 bonus potential in the sport, at $407,000, with $50,000 already added for ACC Championship and Playoff appearances.

Wes Goodwin is T-28th at $1.4M and Clemson has Top 100 salaries also in Nick Eason ($1.1M; T-56th), Matt Luke ($975K; 79th), Chris Rumph ($950K; T-80), Mickey Conn ($900K; T-90) and Mike Reed ($900K; T-90).

The list includes all publicly available and made available to USA TODAY, with notable exclusions on it being BYU, SMU, Miami, Penn State, USC, Duke, Boston College, TCU, Syracuse and Notre Dame.

LSU's Blake Baker is No. 1 ($2.5M), followed by Michigan's Wink Martindale ($2.3M), Ohio State's Jim Knowles ($2.2M) and Ole Miss' Pete Golding ($2.150M).

Clemson assistant salary rankings (total pay before bonuses)

Riley - $1.750M (13)

Goodwin - $1.4M (T-28)

Eason - $1.1M (T-56)

Luke - $975K (79)

Rumph - $950K (T-80)

Conn - $900K (T-90)

Reed - $900K (T-90)

Kyle Richardson - $600K (T-208)

Tyler Grisham - $550K (T-246)

CJ Spiller - $550K (T-246)