Clemson football by the numbers through four games

The Tigers stayed at No. 8 in total defense (262.8 YPG) and dropped only one spot in total offense rankings (No. 21; 474 YPG).

Clemson did fall out of the Top 10 in red zone defense to 36th and rank 72nd in red zone TD percentage allowed (62.5).

ESPN's SP+ has Clemson with Top 25 units overall on offense (21) and defense (16) and a special teams group that moved from the triple digits to No. 82 this week ($). ESPN's FPI is much lower on the offense (73) but tabs the Tigers with a Top 10 defense (7) and the second-worst special teams group in Power 5 football (130th overall; Cal is 133rd).

Here's the best and worst for the Tigers through four games:

Clemson

Top 10 ranks

Defensive TDs 3 (2), total defense 8 (262.8 YPG).

Top 35 ranks

Rushing defense 11 (79 YPG), passing efficiency defense 11 (101.23 rating), fewest penalty yards per game 13 (35), fewest penalties per game 14 (4), third down defense 14 (.300), tackles for loss 19 (7.2 PG), time of possession 20 (32:21), total offense 21 (474.2 YPG), passes had intercepted 23 (4), passing defense 27 (183.8 YPG), rushing offense 28 (199 YPG), fumbles recovered 28 (3), completion percentage 29 (.679), punt returns 29 (12.3 per), scoring offense 33 (36.2 PPG), turnovers gained 34 (7), third down offense 35 (.472), tackles for loss allowed 35 (4.5 PG).

80th or worse

Fourth down defense 99 (.375), turnovers lost 97 (6), punt return defense 99 (10.5 YPG), team sacks 101 (1.5 PG), passing yards per completion 112 (10.2), kick return defense 115 (24.7 per), red zone offense 124 (.680), fumbles lost 124 (5), blocked kicks allowed 124 (2).

Top Clemson players in national ranks

Top 10: Wade Woodaz - 3 INTs (2).

Top 35: Cade Klubnik - Completions per game 14 (24), passing TDs - 20 (9 TDs), points responsible for per game 23 (16.5); Woodaz - INTs per game 21 (0.5); TJ Parker - tackles for loss per game 27 (1.4); Will Shipley - all purpose 34 (117).

(Stats per the NCAA and CFBStats.com)