CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Things have turned quite a bit in the series, where Clemson is now a 13.5-point favorite. (Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)
Things have turned quite a bit in the series, where Clemson is now a 13.5-point favorite. (Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)

Clemson-Florida State Vegas odds
by - 2024 Sep 29 09:20

Clemson heads to Tallahassee as a big favorite.

In a tale of how much a narrative can change with a month-plus of season, Clemson is now a 13.5-point favorite on FanDuel at Florida State this Saturday (7 p.m./ESPN).

In the offseason, the preseason ACC favorite Seminoles were a 3.5-point favorite on the Tigers, but after a 1-4 start, punctuated by new league member SMU sending it to 1-3 in ACC play with a 42-16 drubbing in Dallas Saturday, things have shifted quite a bit.

On the opposite end, Clemson has responded to a 34-3 opener loss to Georgia in Atlanta by wins of 46 (App State), 24 (NC State) and 26 (Stanford) en route to a 2-0 conference start ahead of its first true road game.

Clemson is looking to get back on the winning side in the rivalry after suffering a 31-24 overtime loss to FSU in Death Valley last year, which was one in a 13-0 regular season for the Seminoles.

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei's day in Dallas was done after throwing a pick-six that was SMU's final score of the game. He has completed 53.8% of his passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns and six picks this year.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson releases statement on decision to host game against Stanford
Clemson releases statement on decision to host game against Stanford
Clemson-Florida State Vegas odds
Clemson-Florida State Vegas odds
Clemson drops road matchup to FSU
Clemson drops road matchup to FSU
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts