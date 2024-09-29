Clemson-Florida State Vegas odds

In a tale of how much a narrative can change with a month-plus of season, Clemson is now a 13.5-point favorite on FanDuel at Florida State this Saturday (7 p.m./ESPN).

In the offseason, the preseason ACC favorite Seminoles were a 3.5-point favorite on the Tigers, but after a 1-4 start, punctuated by new league member SMU sending it to 1-3 in ACC play with a 42-16 drubbing in Dallas Saturday, things have shifted quite a bit.

On the opposite end, Clemson has responded to a 34-3 opener loss to Georgia in Atlanta by wins of 46 (App State), 24 (NC State) and 26 (Stanford) en route to a 2-0 conference start ahead of its first true road game.

Clemson is looking to get back on the winning side in the rivalry after suffering a 31-24 overtime loss to FSU in Death Valley last year, which was one in a 13-0 regular season for the Seminoles.

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei's day in Dallas was done after throwing a pick-six that was SMU's final score of the game. He has completed 53.8% of his passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns and six picks this year.