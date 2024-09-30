Clemson-Florida State depth charts look

The broadcast starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN this Saturday from Doak Campbell Stadium.

When it comes to depth charts, the most interesting is Florida State's, which features a co-starter situation with former Tiger QB DJ Uiagalelei and redshirt freshman Brock Glenn. Uiagalelei was pulled late after throwing a pick-six in a 42-16 loss at ACC debutant SMU.

Uiagalelei has also suffered a hand injury, which could potentially be a long-term injury per one report. Glenn, a former 4-star prospect, has a career 34.5% completion rate with 229 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions.

Clemson's depth chart was unchanged week to week.

Peter Woods (lower body) has been atop the DE depth chart on one side despite sitting out the past two games after being cut down by a low block in the Appalachian State game. He has been listed as "day-to-day" by Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney since the injury.

Since being as low as a 4-point underdog this offseason at FSU, Clemson is now a 14.5-point favorite.