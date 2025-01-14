Clemson featured twice in 25 games to watch in 2025

Clemson featured twice in 25 college football games to watch in 2025

TigerNet Staff by

Right out of the gate. Clemson plays a Top 10 game of the 2025 season in Death Valley on Day 1 of its campaign to repeat as ACC champion and as a College Football Playoff team for the first time since the vaunted Tigers run from 2015-20. 247Sports ranks Clemson hosting LSU at Memorial Stadium on August 30 as the No. 10 game of the '25 season. "LSU has not won a season opener under Brian Kelly," 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford said. "In fact, LSU has not won an opener since their unbeaten run to a national championship with Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron in 2019. Here's a spotlight game during opening weekend that could have playoff significance several months later. Quarterback Cade Klubnik announced his return to Clemson and the Tigers having a new defensive coordinator in tow, you're looking at the preseason ACC favorite in our eyes." It is the first trip LSU to Clemson in football, as the programs have only met in postseason action. Clemson has won one of the four matchups, in the 2012 Peach Bowl (25-24), and lost the last game in the 2019 National Championship, 42-25. Rosters change quite a bit now in the transfer portal era, but LSU finished 15th in the SP+ rating (17.1) and Clemson was 22nd (13.3). Also on the list is an ACC Championship rematch in Death Valley at No. 17 with SMU-Clemson. "SMU's 2025 schedule, compared to a favorable slate during Year 1 in the ACC, is considerably more difficult," Crawford said of a slate that also includes hosting Miami and Louisville and in-state battles with Baylor (home) and TCU (away).

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now