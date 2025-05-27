Clemson featured multiple times on new College Football 26 video game cover

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

The second edition of the EA Sports revamped College Football video series is on the way, and Clemson is already a featured part of it. Ahead of a highly-anticipated season, Clemson has three spots on the College Football 26 cover, including star quarterback Cade Klubnik. "Dream come true!! Honored to rep Clemson on the cover!!" Klubnik said in an Instagram ad. The pre-order for the Deluxe Edition the cover is for is listed at $99.99 on XBox. From EA Sports: The Deluxe Edition highlights college football legends alongside prominent coaches, beloved mascots, and other standout players, including Cade Klubnik from Clemson. Fans can dive into authentic gameplay across 136 FBS schools and experience the unrivaled passion of college football when EA SPORTS College Football 26 launches worldwide on July 10 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Full cover below: The Quarterback, The Tiger and Tiger Band.



Clemson x @EASPORTSCollege: It's in the game, and it's on the cover. https://t.co/Twniw0J736 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 27, 2025 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cade Klubnik (@cadeklubnik) The Tiger got to check in on @EASPORTSCollege at the Rose Bowl this spring! 🐅🏈 pic.twitter.com/5MH2ud9MKu — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) May 27, 2025

