Cade Klubnik, The Tiger and the Tiger Band make appearances on the Deluxe Edition cover for CFB 26.

Clemson featured multiple times on new College Football 26 video game cover
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago

The second edition of the EA Sports revamped College Football video series is on the way, and Clemson is already a featured part of it.

Ahead of a highly-anticipated season, Clemson has three spots on the College Football 26 cover, including star quarterback Cade Klubnik.

"Dream come true!! Honored to rep Clemson on the cover!!" Klubnik said in an Instagram ad.

The pre-order for the Deluxe Edition the cover is for is listed at $99.99 on XBox.

From EA Sports: The Deluxe Edition highlights college football legends alongside prominent coaches, beloved mascots, and other standout players, including Cade Klubnik from Clemson. Fans can dive into authentic gameplay across 136 FBS schools and experience the unrivaled passion of college football when EA SPORTS College Football 26 launches worldwide on July 10 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Full cover below:

