CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson is holding on to the No. 5 spot in the Coaches Poll.
Clemson is holding on to the No. 5 spot in the Coaches Poll.

Clemson drops spot in Coaches Poll
by - 2022 Sep 18, Sun 12:56

Clemson dropped a spot in the latest Coaches Poll after a 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The Tigers fell to No. 5, where they were in the AP Poll already, in a new-look top of the ranking where Georgia ascended to No. 1 with 40 first-place votes, then Alabama (24), Ohio State (1) and Michigan.

Another highly-ranked ACC team in Miami fell at Texas A&M on Saturday, 17-9, and dropped from 13th to 25th.

This week's opponent Wake Forest moved up two spots to No. 16 and NC State is at No. 11.

Coaches Poll - 9/18

Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes Prev Change Hi/lo

1 Georgia 3-0 1594 40 2 1 1/3

2 Alabama 3-0 1580 24 1 -1 1/2

3 Ohio State 3-0 1505 1 3 — 2/3

4 Michigan 3-0 1379 0 5 1 4/6

5 Clemson 3-0 1362 0 4 -1 4/5

6 Oklahoma 3-0 1281 0 6 — 6/9

7 Southern California 3-0 1183 0 8 1 7/15

8 Oklahoma State 3-0 1161 0 7 -1 7/11

9 Kentucky 3-0 1063 0 10 1 9/21

10 Arkansas 3-0 934 0 11 1 10/23

11 NC State 3-0 919 0 12 1 11/13

12 Tennessee 3-0 826 0 16 4 12/NR

13 Mississippi 3-0 734 0 17 4 13/24

14 Utah 2-1 726 0 15 1 8/15

15 Penn State 3-0 579 0 23 8 15/NR

16 Wake Forest 3-0 529 0 18 2 16/21

17 Baylor 2-1 507 0 19 2 8/19

18 Oregon 2-1 468 0 24 6 12/24

19 Texas 2-1 438 0 20 1 18/22

20 Texas A&M 2-1 385 0 22 2 6/22

21 Michigan State 2-1 305 0 9 -12 9/21

22 Florida 2-1 297 0 21 -1 19/NR

23 Brigham Young 2-1 253 0 14 -9 14/NR

24 Washington 3-0 244 0 NR 20 24/NR

25 Miami 2-1 234 0 13 -12 13/25

Dropped out: No. 25 Pittsburgh.

Others rec. votes: Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Shooting star over Death Valley before team enters
WATCH: Shooting star over Death Valley before team enters
Clemson drops spot in Coaches Poll
Clemson drops spot in Coaches Poll
Clemson-Wake Forest Vegas odds
Clemson-Wake Forest Vegas odds
Clemson's ranking in the updated AP Top 25
Clemson's ranking in the updated AP Top 25
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest