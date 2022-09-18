Clemson drops spot in Coaches Poll

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson dropped a spot in the latest Coaches Poll after a 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The Tigers fell to No. 5, where they were in the AP Poll already, in a new-look top of the ranking where Georgia ascended to No. 1 with 40 first-place votes, then Alabama (24), Ohio State (1) and Michigan.

Another highly-ranked ACC team in Miami fell at Texas A&M on Saturday, 17-9, and dropped from 13th to 25th.

This week's opponent Wake Forest moved up two spots to No. 16 and NC State is at No. 11.

Coaches Poll - 9/18

Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes Prev Change Hi/lo

1 Georgia 3-0 1594 40 2 1 1/3

2 Alabama 3-0 1580 24 1 -1 1/2

3 Ohio State 3-0 1505 1 3 — 2/3

4 Michigan 3-0 1379 0 5 1 4/6

5 Clemson 3-0 1362 0 4 -1 4/5

6 Oklahoma 3-0 1281 0 6 — 6/9

7 Southern California 3-0 1183 0 8 1 7/15

8 Oklahoma State 3-0 1161 0 7 -1 7/11

9 Kentucky 3-0 1063 0 10 1 9/21

10 Arkansas 3-0 934 0 11 1 10/23

11 NC State 3-0 919 0 12 1 11/13

12 Tennessee 3-0 826 0 16 4 12/NR

13 Mississippi 3-0 734 0 17 4 13/24

14 Utah 2-1 726 0 15 1 8/15

15 Penn State 3-0 579 0 23 8 15/NR

16 Wake Forest 3-0 529 0 18 2 16/21

17 Baylor 2-1 507 0 19 2 8/19

18 Oregon 2-1 468 0 24 6 12/24

19 Texas 2-1 438 0 20 1 18/22

20 Texas A&M 2-1 385 0 22 2 6/22

21 Michigan State 2-1 305 0 9 -12 9/21

22 Florida 2-1 297 0 21 -1 19/NR

23 Brigham Young 2-1 253 0 14 -9 14/NR

24 Washington 3-0 244 0 NR 20 24/NR

25 Miami 2-1 234 0 13 -12 13/25

Dropped out: No. 25 Pittsburgh.

Others rec. votes: Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1.