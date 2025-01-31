Clemson defender TJ Parker rated among Top 20 NFL prospects

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson has standout defensive end T.J. Parker for at least one more season. One FOX Sports outlook sees him as a Top 20 prospect of any college player from last season. Longtime draft analyst Rob Rang ranked the first-round prospects of players in the NFL draft and those who are not eligible yet, where Parker slotted No. 17 overall and a landing spot with the Cincinnati Bengals. "The Bengals have long shown a willingness to gamble on youth, winning big with one-year college stars like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase and investing the No. 18 overall pick last year in offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who started just one season at Georgia before heading to the NFL. Cincinnati might be a franchise willing to roll the dice on a talented edge rusher, like Clemson's Parker, a powerfully-built and cat-quick defender who recorded 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks over his first two seasons at Clemson," Rang said. Other projected picks of interest, Texas' Arch Manning (redshirt freshman) is pegged for No. 1 overall, Heisman winner Travis Hunter for No. 3, and more 2024 foes make it with Georgia safety Malaki Starks (5), South Carolina edge Dylan Stewart (8), Texas linebacker Colin Simmons (13), Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks (16), Texas corner Jahdae Barron (19) and Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (30). As for Clemson players in this April's NFL draft (24-26), PFF's Top 300 prospects rank has Barrett Carter No. 109 overall, as well as Senior Bowl participant Jake Briningstool (161) and Shrine Bowl participant R.J. Mickens (184).

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now