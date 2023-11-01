Clemson defender named semifinalist for Freshman of the Year

Clemson defender TJ Parker named semifinalist for Freshman of the Year

The Maxwell Football Club announced today that Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker has been named as one of 14 semifinalists for the 2023 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Parker leads all freshmen nationally with 8.5 tackles for loss and ranks tied for third with 4.0 sacks. For the 3rd consecutive year, the award will be presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards along with several of the other top awards in college and professional football. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. The award Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) – 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019, Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020, Brock Bowers (Georgia) – 2021 and Drake Maye (North Carolina) – 2022. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list will incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast led by Oklahoma with 2 candidates, and 12 schools represented by one candidate. Semifinalists are listed below alphabetically by school. Caleb Downs, Alabama, S Javante Mackey, Arkansas State, LB T.J. Parker, Clemson, DE D’Angelo Ponds, James Madison, CB Rueben Bain, Miami, DE Kevin Concepcion, NC State, WR Nic Anderson, Oklahoma, WR Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma, S Dillon Thieneman, Purdue, S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina, S Anthony Hill, Texas, LB Taurean York, Texas A&M, LB Zachariah Branch, USC, WR Parker Brailsford, Washington, OL Finalists for the 6th annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award will be November 29, 2023 and the winner of the award will be announced on December 27, 2023. The formal presentation of this award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March of 2024 disruption- dis•rup•tion (noun)

2. #12 TJ Parker, DE (Fr.), Clemson University @tomarrion @coachski_ @CHSREDDEVILS pic.twitter.com/wd20jJY7Yv — Merrell Mann (@merrellmann) October 24, 2023

