Clemson defender named 'Next Wave' freshman who will impact 2023 season

Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Top247 Rank: No. 59 overall, No. 8 DL

One of the most buzzy true freshmen nationally during spring ball, Woods is on track for a ton of playing time in 2023. He had a huge spring game with six tackles (one for loss) and one sack, and he seems primed for a lot of snaps behind Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro at DT. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Woods could also play outside if needed.

“He has the talent level to be an All-American, one of the best to ever come through Clemson,” said Tigers defensive tackles coach Nick Eason earlier this spring.

Within the ACC, Boston College safety KP Price and defensive back Carter Davis, opener opponent running back Peyton Jones of Duke, Florida State safety Kenton Kirkland, Georgia Tech running back Evan Dickens, Louisville linebacker Stanquan Clark, Miami offensive tackle Francis Maigoa and defensive end Rueben Bain, NC State wide receivers Javonte Vereen and Kevin Concepcion, Pittsburgh linebacker Braylan Lovelace, Virginia wide receiver Jaden Gibson and linebacker Kamren Robinson and Virginia Tech safety Mose Phillips also made the list.

At Notre Dame, former Cade Klubnik teammate and wide receiver Jaden Greathouse is there from the Irish.

Showing off the number of places to step in and play to some extent, South Carolina has five on the list with running back Dontavius Braswell, wide receiver Nyckoles Harbor, linebacker Grayson Howard, safety Jalon Kilgore and offensive lineman Markee Anderson.